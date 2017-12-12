Conflict between Irish LCC Ryanair and its pilots is escalating in the run up to the busy holiday travel period after Irish pilots said they would strike Dec. 20 and a German union said negotiations were the only way to avert a strike, adding to similar calls for strikes in Portugal and Italy in recent days. Long-running tensions between the Irish budget carrier and its workforce have been thrown into the spotlight since September when the mishandling of its pilot roster led to the ...