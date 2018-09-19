European pilots are calling for management changes at Ryanair, ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) on Sept. 20, the European Cockpit Association (ECA) said in a Sept. 19 statement. ECA described the situation at the Irish LCC as “more chaotic and unpredictable than ever.” The Dublin-based airline has been locked in conflict with pilot and cabin crew unions, including strikes in several European markets, since a pilot-rostering mix-up caused a flight cancellation ...