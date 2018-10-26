Ireland-based LCC Ryanair has signed a collective labor agreement (CLA) with Belgian unions CNE-CSC and LBC-NVK, putting in place another piece in its patchwork of new labor agreements with staff across Europe. These CLAs will cover all of Ryanair’s directly employed pilots and cabin crew in Belgium.

Belgian labor law will apply to all Ryanair pilots and cabin crew in Belgium no later than Jan. 31, 2019.

Union representatives throughout Europe have been demanding their members’ conditions of employment should be governed by the laws of the country from which they are based, rather than by Irish labor laws.

The agreement follows similar settlements signed over the past week with pilot unions SEPLA in Spain, SPAC in Portugal and BALPA in the UK, covering Ryanair’s directly employed Spanish, Portuguese and UK pilots.

“These signed union agreements in Belgium, Spain, Portugal and the UK again demonstrate the considerable progress we’re making in concluding union agreements with our people in our major EU markets,” Ryanair chief people officer Eddie Wilson said.

“We expect that these new agreements will encourage the cabin crew unions in both Spain and Portugal to remove competitor airline employees [who have been blocking progress] and to quickly conclude cabin crew agreements in those two countries, as that’s what our Portuguese and Spanish cabin crew are now demanding.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com