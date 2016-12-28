Korean Air has issued a schedule of anticipated flight cancelations through Jan.10, 2017, because of strike action by its unionized pilots.

The carrier says the impact on operations is minimal; the majority of domestic and international flights are running normally, as is mandated by government law.

Flights that are affected include some to the Middle East and Japan and some domestic flights.

The pilots are seeking a significant salary increase.

Korean Air achieved a net profit of KRW428 billion ($378 million) for the third quarter, but that followed a period of losses, including a second-quarter net loss of KRW251 billion and a 2015 third-quarter loss of KRW510 billion.

