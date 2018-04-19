JetBlue Airways flight attendants voted to join the Transport Workers Union (TWU) April 17, paving the way for negotiations to secure the first contract for the New York-based carrier’s 5,000 inflight crewmembers.

Once the National Mediation Board (NMB) authorizes TWU as the representative body for the workforce, JetBlue and TWU are each expected to begin assembling respective negotiating committees.

“While we respect the outcome of the election, we are disappointed in this result because we believe the direct relationship is superior to third-party representation,” JetBlue said in a statement. “Our crewmembers remain at the heart of the JetBlue experience and we value all they do.”

“It is our sincerest wish that the company comes to the table and bargains a fair and just contract with the workers they employ,” TWU International president John Samuelson said. “JetBlue is an extremely profitable corporation, and now the time has arrived for these frontline workers to be appropriately compensated for their undeniable contribution in bringing JetBlue this high level of success. The crewmembers want and deserve job security, representation and due process in disciplinary cases, improved wages and benefits, and a seat at the table in case of possible merger or acquisition.”

The union leader showed no qualms about playing hardball with the airline. “If JetBlue refuses to bargain in good faith, this union is prepared to engage in a fightback campaign that will continue until a contract is secured and the inflight crewmembers are protected,” Samuelson said.

Following the US tax reform measures passed in late 2017, JetBlue distributed a $1,000 bonus to its crewmembers in January totaling $22.8 million. “We anticipate a lower tax rate will provide us with the opportunity to do good things for our crewmembers, customers and owners,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said at the time. The airline reported $1.1 billion in full-year net income in 2017.

In July 2017, JetBlue’s pilots, represented since April 2014 by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), requested mediation services from the NMB to assist with contract negotiations. Ten months later, contract talks between the airline and its pilots’ union have seen little movement.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com