The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM) filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Jan. 20 to hold an election to unionize more than 2,850 production employees at Boeing’s South Carolina facility in North Charleston.

It is the second time IAM is seeking an election to represent Boeing’s North Charleston workers. The IAM withdrew its first unionizing petition with the NLRB April 17, 2015, a week before the scheduled vote. At the time, IAM said the decision was made after union organizers conducted home visits with more than 1,700 Boeing South Carolina workers, citing a “toxic environment and gross violations of workers’ lawful organizing rights” as the reason it withdrew the petition.

IAM Boeing South Carolina lead organizer Mike Evans said at the time that the IAM did not believe a free and fair election was possible.

With the new petition filed Jan. 20, IAM claims organizers have continued to receive reports from Boeing South Carolina workers “regarding numerous workplace concerns that remain unaddressed, including subjective raises, inconsistent scheduling policies and a lack of respect on the shop floor.”

“Boeing workers just want to be treated with the respect they deserve,” Evans said. “Why should they be subject to a different set of standards and rules than folks building the exact same plane in Seattle?”

In a statement, Boeing said it “firmly believes that a union is not in the best interest of Boeing South Carolina teammates and their families, their communities, and the state of South Carolina, and has consistently held that position for several years.”

“Our [Boeing South Carolina] teammates already have a voice, and their ideas, concerns and feedback have driven many changes for the better, and continue to do so today,” Boeing South Carolina VP and GM Joan Robinson-Berry said. “We believe our teammates deserve to keep their hard-earned money in their pockets while continuing to work with the company to drive meaningful change."

The NLRB is expected to issue election dates and locations in the coming weeks.

“I can unequivocally say there will be a vote this time around,” Evans said. “We’ve met with numerous workers at Boeing in recent months and are confident they will see through any attempts by the company to divert attention away from the numerous workplace issues that need fixed.”

Boeing builds 787-8s and 787-9s at both its facilities in Everett, Washington and South Carolina. Final assembly of 787-10 aircraft, which will be 18 ft. (5.5 m) longer than the 787-9, is exclusive to Boeing’s North Charleston facility. Final assembly on the first 787-10 began in late 2016; its first flight is scheduled for this year. First delivery is scheduled for 2018 to United Airlines. United’s 787-10s will be powered by GE Aviation GEnx-1B engines, the other engine option on the 787-10.

Nine customers have ordered 149 787-10s, according to Boeing.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com