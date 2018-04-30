Denver-based ultra LCC Frontier Airlines pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), are petitioning the National Mediation Board (NMB) to release the union from further contract negotiations, saying talks are at an impasse and “further mediation will be futile.”

In a letter submitted to the NMB April 27, ALPA detailed the April 17-19 mediation session at which talks broke down.

ALPA said the union’s proposal for pay and benefits fell “within the range of recent pilot contract settlements at [Chicago-based] United, [Atlanta-based] Delta, [Dallas-based] Southwest, Hawaiian and [Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based ULCC] Spirit Airlines, but at the lower end of that range.”

According to ALPA, Frontier’s counter-proposal was “inadequate” and considerably lower than the pilot union’s demands.

“Despite its industry-leading financial performance, Frontier Airlines has insisted upon a substantially discounted pilot contract,” ALPA president Tim Canoll said. “ALPA believes this dispute will only be resolved by proffering arbitration.”

If either side declines arbitration, the parties enter a 30-day cooling off period, after which both sides could exercise self-help, whether it is a strike by the pilots or a lockout by the company.

Frontier and its pilots have been in negotiations for over two years and in federal mediation since November 2016.

Frontier’s pilots have been working under a concessionary contract that the former union, the Frontier Airlines Pilots Association (FAPA), negotiated with Frontier’s then-owners Republic Holdings in 2011. Republic sold the carrier to Indigo Partners at the end of 2013, and pilots voted to join ALPA in 2016.

In September 2017, Frontier pilots voted for a strike authorization after negotiations proved slow and unproductive. Talks, however, continued, with mediation sessions in February, March and April of this year. The last session concluded April 20 with no further sessions scheduled.

In an April 30 email to ATW, Frontier said the company will “continue to be actively engaged in negotiations with our pilots for a new contract and continue to exchange proposals under the guidance of the National Mediation Board. We look forward to working toward an agreement that is fair, sustainable, and provides security for our collective future.”

