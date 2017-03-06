European airlines are bracing for further disruption from a five-day French air traffic control (ATC) strike, while Finnair is recovering from the tail end of a ground handling walkout.

European lobby group Airlines for Europe (A4E) has warned that French ATC action could result in more than 1,000 flight cancellations and severe delays.

In a statement, A4E said airlines will have to reduce capacity by 25% this week because of the action. “Not only flights serving Paris are affected, but also services overflying France, including links from the UK and Italy, Switzerland and Spain,” A4E said.

The March 6-10 walkout involves workers at the Brest and Bordeaux control centers. Colleagues from the south of France will join in from March 7.

“A4E urges the Commission to protect the rights of European travelers and work together with member states, air navigation service providers, unions and other stakeholders to minimize the impact on passengers,” A4E managing director Thomas Reynaert said.

Separately, Finnair was forced to cancel and delay a number of flights on March 5-6 because of a labor dispute between the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) and the service sector employer union, Palta.

Finnair said the strike was likely to have a “significant impact” on its operations, including limited onboard food and drink, as well as baggage handling disruption.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com