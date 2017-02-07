British Airways cabin crew, represented by the Unite trade union, will strike again Feb. 9 in an ongoing dispute over pay. The cabin crew just ended a three-day strike Feb. 7.

Around 100 members of the airline’s mixed fleet personnel, who work on both short- and long-haul services, lobbied legislators at the Houses of Parliament in London Feb. 7 to gain support for their action.

The Unite union said the latest bout of industrial action had seen flights canceled and wet-leased aircraft brought in from several airlines—including Titan Airways, Vueling and Thomson Airways—to cover for affected services.

A BA spokesman said the three-day dispute that ended Feb. 7 had seen “a few” flights merged, but that “all customers got to where they needed to go.”

