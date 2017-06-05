Cabin crews at International Airlines Group’s British Airways (BA) are to stage a four-day strike June 16-19 as part of an ongoing pay dispute.

The London Heathrow-based crew members, represented by the Unite union, said they are protesting against BA’s refusal to restore flight concessions to staff that participated in an earlier walkout.

In addition, the union is trying to secure a pay raise for the BA “mixed fleet,” made up of crew members who joined BA after 2010. Unite estimates that on average mixed fleet cabin crew earn £16,000 ($20,615), including allowances, a year.

The strike will run from 00:01 on Friday, June 16 until 23:59 hours on Monday, June 19.

Unite assistant general secretary for legal services Howard Beckett said the two sides are close to a conclusion in the pay dispute, but he added: “Punishing staff for using legitimate industrial means to reach a wage deal is a culture that Unite cannot accept and a culture that will ultimately damage the BA brand. Allow us to settle this dispute, remove the sanctions and let’s move on.”

The workers have staged a total of 26 strike days since the beginning of January, forcing BA to wet lease aircraft and cancel flights.

BA responded to the action, saying: “As on the previous dates when Unite called strikes of mixed fleet cabin crew, we will fly all our customers to their destinations. Strike action is completely unnecessary. We had reached a deal on pay, which Unite’s national officers agreed was acceptable. We urge Unite to put the pay proposals to a vote of their members.”

This latest disruption comes on top of a recent major IT outage that grounded BA’s fleet across the world.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com