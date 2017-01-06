British Airways (BA) has said it anticipates being able to carry all its passengers Jan. 10-11, despite a planned strike by some cabin crew.

The national carrier said Jan. 6 that industrial action by around 2,500 members of the Unite trade union, who are employed as cabin crew on BA’s “mixed fleet” based at London Heathrow, would impinge only slightly on travelers.

Mixed fleet personnel are employed as crew on both long- and short-haul services. The dispute is over pay, which the union claims can be as low as £12,000 ($14,750) plus £3 an hour flying pay.

BA said the “vast majority” of flights to and from Heathrow would operate as normal but “a very small number” would be merged. “This will mean some customers will travel slightly earlier or later in the day than their original booking.”

During December’s ballot for industrial action, 79% of the Unite members that took part voted for strike action on a turnout of 60%, the union said. It added that a survey of its mixed fleet members had found that half had taken on second jobs on their days off to make ends meet, while more than two-thirds were going to work unfit to fly because they could not afford to be off sick.

BA said the staff affected by the vote represented around 15% of the airline’s cabin crew complement.

The airline added that all flights from London Gatwick and London City airports would be unaffected. It remained available for talks with the union.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com