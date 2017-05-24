Cargo pilots who fly for Amazon Prime Air picketed at Amazon’s May 23 annual shareholder meeting in Seattle to alert investors about the intensifying challenges at their airlines and the potential risks for Amazon’s growing logistics operations. Their employers—Purchase, New York-based Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and Wilmington, Ohio-based Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)—have each committed to wet-lease 20 Boeing 737-300 freighters to Amazon Prime Air by ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Amazon pilots warn of potential vulnerability" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.