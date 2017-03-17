Air France expects few disruptions to its flights March 18, despite a strike of almost 30% of its cabin crew members.

The national carrier said March 17 that all its long-haul services would operate as normal, together with 98% of its short- and medium-haul flights. The industrial action will continue until March 20.

However, Air France warned there could be last-minute cancellations and delays as an estimated 29% of cabin crew from several unions took industrial action. “Difficulties with crew compositions may also limit the number of passengers per flight,” it added.

Flight schedules for March 19-20 will be published the day beforehand and customers will be informed of any disruptions to their planned flights.

Air France flights operated by aircraft from another airline, including its regional subsidiary HOP!, are not affected by the strike action.

A major cabin crew strike at Air France in summer 2016 cost the airline more than $100 million.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com