Air France said its pilots’ unions have called for strikes on June 23, 24, 25 and 26, part of a long-running dispute between employees and management over pay, and condemned the unions’ move as “incompatible with any concern for the company’s future.”

“The joint trade union body has conformed a further call for strike action … even though a series of practical measures and initiatives are to be presented by Anne-Marie Couderc [interim non-executive chairman of Air France-KLM] and Franck Terner, CEO of Air France [and interim deputy CEO of Air France-KLM], at the next meeting of the Air France Central Works Council, scheduled for June 14, 2018,” the airline said. “This position is incompatible with the collective interest and with any concern for the company’s future.”

Air France-KLM has been thrown into disarray by the long-running conflict, which has included 15 one-day strikes in recent weeks. The crisis has cost the group financially and led to the loss of its CEO when Jean-Marc Janaillac quit after failing to win employees’ approval for a new pay-plan, while there has also been speculation that the state could sell its stake after hotel chain French hotel chain AccorHotels said it would be interested in buying a minority share in the group.

