Air France plans to operate almost 85% of its flights on May 3, the latest in a series of strikes its unions are holding over pay as employees have their say over the airline’s pay proposal in a company-wide consultation.

The airline said 78% of its long-haul flights would go ahead, along with more than 80% of its medium-haul flights to and from its Charles de Gaulle Airport hub in Paris also operating.

Close to 90% of its short-haul flights would also operate, the company said. That is based on an estimate of 18.8% of pilots, 18% of cabin crew and 10% of ground staff taking part in the strike, a smaller proportion than in previous walkouts.

More day-long strikes are planned for May 4, 7 and 8, bringing the total number of days of strike action to 15 in recent weeks.

The latest walkout comes as a staff-wide consultation—Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac’s bid to bring an end to the conflict—is underway for all employees to give their views via electronic vote on a pay proposal put forward by management but rejected by unions.

Employees have until May 4 to vote on the so-called growth pact, which promises a 7% wage increase over four years as well as individual increases, but includes the scope to adjust if Air France’s financial result is less than €200 million ($246 million) and to apply a reversion clause in case of higher inflation or a negative financial result.

Janaillac put his own job on the line when he launched the consultation, which opened April 26, saying he was “personally accountable for the consequences of the vote.”

The main pilot union, the SNPL, has been the driving force behind the ongoing conflict, but on April 29 the CFDT union urged staff to vote in favor of the pay plan to end the impasse.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk