Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac launched a new consultation with Air France staff, putting his own job on the line in a bid to put an end to an “impasse” of ongoing strikes and pay disputes at the French airline, which it says has cost an estimated €220 million ($270 million) to date.

Air France workers have been holding a series of walkouts in recent weeks over pay, with unions arguing that salaries have been frozen since 2011 and pay offers should reflect missed inflation over that time.

The airline said unions had rejected Air France’s latest offer of a multi-year “growth pact” pay proposal, which promised a 7% wage increase over four years as well as individual increases, but included scope to adjust that if Air France's financial result was less than €200 million ($246 million) and to apply a reversion clause in case of higher inflation or a negative financial result.

“This agreement, open to signature by the representative unions until today, Friday 20 April at midday, has not received the majority signatures required,” Air France-KLM said.

The airline will now consult all staff on the “growth pact” agreement, with an electronic vote open from April 26 to early May, and Janaillac declaring himself “personally accountable for the consequences of the vote.”

“In the face of such a severe situation and because the company’s future could be under threat, I have decided to launch this consultation with all staff who over several years have been fully committed to improving Air France's competitiveness,” Janaillac said. “I cannot accept the disaster unfolding whereas a large majority of staff are not taking part in the strike action. Therefore, to put an end to this disaster and re-affirm the entire company’s commitment to the growth dynamic, I am calling on everyone to make their voices heard.”

The next strikes are planned for April 23 and 24 while unions have called for more walkouts in early May.

