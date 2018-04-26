Air France pilot unions have announced a further four days of strike action on May 3, 4, 7 and 8, adding to delays and disruption as workers and management are locked in conflict over pay.

The announcement came on the same day as a staff-wide consultation—Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac’s bid to bring an end to the conflict—opened for all employees to give their views via electronic vote on a pay proposal put forward by management, but rejected by unions.

Employees have until May 4 to vote on the so-called growth pact, which promises a 7% wage increase over four years as well as individual increases. However, it also includes scope to adjust if Air France’s financial result is less than €200 million ($246 million) and apply a reversion clause in case of higher inflation or a negative financial result.

Janaillac put his own job on the line when he launched the consultation, saying he was “personally accountable for the consequences of the vote.”

The newly announced strikes bring the total number of days of strike action to 15, Air France said, adding that unions “are choosing to put the company’s economic situation even more at risk and further increase the risk of deeply damaging our customers’ trust and loyalty.”

“I would once again like to apologize to all our customers affected by these strikes, which are all the more incomprehensible as the staff consultation on the proposed pay agreement has been open since this morning. I have complete faith in the desire of Air France staff to put an end to this destructive situation for our airline,” Janaillac said.

