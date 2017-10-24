Video: Sabre's John Samuel talks about IATA's New Distribution Capability

There will be much more to say about the blockbuster Airbus-Bombardier CSeries deal, in which Airbus will become the majority stakeholder in the CSeries program, in the days and weeks ahead. Here are a few initial thoughts…...More
Passengers are looking to take control of their air travel experience, with increased automation of airport processes, biometric identification, real-time data on personal devices, unobtrusive security and consistent border control procedures at the top of their list of expectations, according to IATA’s latest annual Global Passenger Survey (GPS), released Oct. 24....More
IATA revised its annual 20-year air passenger forecast upward by over a half-billion passengers Oct. 24, and indicated China will overtake the US as the world’s largest aviation market “around 2022,” several years faster than previously predicted....More