Ryanair will end its partnership with global distribution system (GDS) provider Amadeus on Dec. 15, after both parties were unable to reach a renewed commercial agreement, the Irish LCC announced Dec. 8.

In September 2014, the two companies entered into a partnership making Amadeus Ryanair’s second GDS as part of a drive to attract more business customers. The LCC began listing fares on the platform from Nov. 1 the same year.

Ryanair said it will continue to service travel agents through its GDS partnerships with Travelport and Sabre, whose commercial agreements remain unchanged.

Ryanair CMO Kenny Jacobs said, “Our distribution partnership with Amadeus will end Dec. 15 next after a new commercial agreement could not be reached. We wish Amadeus well and thank them for their support during our successful GDS partnership. We will continue to work together through our use of the Navitaire platform, an Amadeus company.”

Amadeus IT Group global head also confirmed to ATW in an emailed statement that the distribution with Ryanair “will end this month, and therefore Ryanair will no longer distribute its content in the Amadeus system as of 15 Dec. 2017.”

The partnership continues through Navitaire, an Amadeus company, as Ryanair is a Navitaire New Skies customer.

Ryanair assured customers this move will not impact access to the carrier’s low fares, which are still available on the company’s website.

