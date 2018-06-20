Air Namibia appointed APG Network as a GSSA in Ghana and Nigeria.

Virgin Atlantic has extended its long relationship with IT global company SITA.

Royal Brunei Airlines signed a 3-year contract with Paris-based ECS Group as a GSSA in its strategy for growth in North and South Asia as well as in the whole of Europe.

Germany’s Hahn Air has activated ticketing on the HR-169 document for the Canadian leisure airline Sunwing Airlines. The new addition to Hahn Air’s network of over 350 air, rail and shuttle partners can be booked in Abacus, Amadeus, Apollo, Galileo, Infini, Sabre, Topas and Worldspan GDSs under its own code and issued on Hahn Air’s insolvency-safe ticket worldwide.

Cyprus Airways appointed TAL Aviation as GSA for Switzerland.