Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is to trial a lower-fare hand luggage-only product this winter on two routes, Abu Dhabi-Bahrain and Abu Dhabi-Kuwait, as part of a wider strategy review.

The Deal Fare, which includes a 7 kg (15 lb.) carry-on allowance, will initially be available for bookings made Oct. 18-Dec. 18 for travel until March 31, 2018.

“Many of Etihad Airways’ customers, especially those traveling for business, weekend getaways or day trips, don’t require checked baggage, so we are testing a new lower fare on these key routes. As well as a great proposition for customers, this trial is an effective tool for gauging customer reaction in the real world and testing the product’s viability for wider implementation,” Etihad Airways EVP-commercial Mohammad Al Bulooki said.

“While our core customer proposition remains centered on offering industry-leading service and hospitality, this trial is designed to provide an option for those who are looking for cheaper fares when traveling light.”

Etihad said this is the first of many trials planned for the coming months, as part of a drive to tap digital, increase customer choice and diversify revenues.

“It follows the successful implementation [over the last two years] of several new ancillary products including extra legroom seats, neighbor-free seats and preferred seating,” the airline said.

Etihad has experienced several major blows recently. Two of its equity partners—Italian carrier Alitalia and German leisure airline airberlin—entered administration. Etihad also sold its stake Swiss regional Airline Darwin.

New group CEO Tony Douglas, who currently works for the UK Ministry of Defense, will join Etihad in January 2018, succeeding James Hogan. He will take over from Ray Gammell, who has held the role on an interim basis since May 2017. Douglas has previously held CEO roles at Abu Dhabi Airports Co. and Abu Dhabi Ports Co.

