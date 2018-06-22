UK LCC easyJet and Norwegian Air Shuttle both see more potential from connecting services following the success of the “Worldwide by easyJet” service the LCC launched with its Norwegian low-cost, long-haul counterpart and other partners in September 2017. Worldwide by easyJet—which includes French leisure airline Corsair, British carrier Thomas Cook Airlines and Canadian LCC WestJet—allows passengers to buy other airlines’ flights on the easyJet website ...