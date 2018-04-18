The US Department of Transportation (DOT) have levied $375,000 in fines on US LCC Allegiant Air and Hawaiian Airlines, citing both airlines for violating airline consumer protection rules.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air was fined $250,000 after DOT’s Aviation Enforcement office determined the carrier “failed to provide passengers with disabilities adequate and timely assistance in moving within airport terminals, and did not adequately respond to complaints filed by passengers with disabilities.” Allegiant was also cited for failing provide timely responses to consumer complaints and failed to make prompt refunds to consumers when they were due.

Honolulu-based Hawaiian Airlines was fined $125,000 based on DOT’s determination that Hawaiian “failed to provide adequate responses to individuals with disabilities who filed written complaints about damage to their assistive devices and failed to properly categorize and report disability-related complaints.” Additionally, DOT said Hawaiian underpaid compensation to passengers who were involuntarily denied boarding.

A Hawaiian spokesperson told ATW the fine (which the spokesperson termed an “audit”) highlighted a need to improve Hawaiian’s processes regarding how the company routes and reports complaints, as well as how the airline resolves them. “As a result of this audit and discussions with [DOT] we have changed our processes and improved our employee training,” Hawaiian said.

Allegiant did not respond to ATW’s request for comment.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com