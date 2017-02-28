HNA Group subsidiary Hainan Airlines is expected to become the first Chinese carrier to adjust its frequent flyer program to reward miles based on ticket price and membership level instead of distance flown and class.

Hainan said this new structure will take effect July 1.

Other HNA Group subsidiaries—including Grand China Air, Tianjin Airlines, Lucky Air, Capital Airlines, Fuzhou Airlines, Yangtze River Airlines and Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines—will also adopt the new structure.

Hainan said Fortune Wings Club members will earn 10 miles for every CNY10 ($1.45) spent on both the base fare and airline surcharges. Members with Select Card, Silver Card, Gold Card, and Platinum Card will be able to earn an additional one, three, six and eight miles, respectively.

Hainan Airlines SVP-sales and marketing Hou Wei said, “These changes will be more reasonable for allocation of award points in order to provide a better experience for our most valuable customers. In the future, the Fortune Wings Club will continue to make improvements to be the most valuable frequent flyer reward program.”

Passengers issued tickets by Hainan partner airlines or for special tickets “will still be awarded based on the purchased class and flight distance,” Hainan said.

In 2015, US carriers Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Chicago-based United Airlines moved to price-based loyalty programs.