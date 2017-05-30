A British Airways passenger aircraft passes other BA aircraft on the tarmac at London Heathrow Airport on May 30.

British Airways (BA) said May 30 it had fully recovered its schedules after the major weekend IT crash that grounded the airline’s fleet across the world.

The airline said it was operating a full timetable from London Heathrow and London Gatwick.

However, it faced the likelihood of more complaints from passengers who had flown out as the airline gradually recovered from the IT outage, but whose luggage had been left behind because of lingering problems with the carrier’s systems.

The airline said it was “continuing to make good progress in reuniting bags with customers around the world.”

However, it added: “Although we have already flown many bags to the correct airport, there is still some work to do and we know there are still significant numbers of customers who are yet to receive their luggage. We are very sorry for the frustration this situation is causing at a very busy time of year for holidays.

“Given the nature of global travel, it may take some time to complete the process of reuniting bags with their owners around the world.”

A BA spokeswoman told ATW it was likely to be “a few more days before the situation was completely resolved.” Teams of BA staff had been working through 24 hours a day to get luggage on its way, she said.

“What we’re asking people to do is to ensure that their [location] details are up to date.” She suggested that passengers should use the World Tracer facility on the ba.com website to facilitate this process.

Meanwhile, she said an exhaustive investigation was underway to discover why a power surge—apparently originating from near the airline’s London Heathrow hub—had knocked out both the main IT system and its backup on the morning of May 27.

“There are 200 different systems affected, so it’s taking some time. The big focus for us is making sure this never happens again,” she said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com