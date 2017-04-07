British Airways (BA) is introducing automated biometric technology to create self-service boarding gates at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Passengers passing through the security channel will have a digital scan of their face recorded. When they arrive at the gate and scan their own boarding pass, their face is matched with the previously recorded data. If the two digital images match, the passenger is allowed to board.

BA said the system, which was trialed in June 2016, is now being rolled out, with the first three boarding gates for UK domestic flights at London Heathrow’s Terminal 5 now fitted with the necessary equipment.

The carrier plans to open three more self-boarding gates for domestic services every week until mid-June, with the aim of extending it to international flights at a yet-to-be-determined date.

BA said the Heathrow equipment is more advanced than alternative systems used by other airlines and airports.

The UK flag carrier has also opened self-service bag drops at both Heathrow and London Gatwick and, later in 2017, will open an improved connections area at Heathrow Terminal 5 for passengers switching flights.

“Our customers have told us that they want the ability to simplify and speed up their journeys through the airport,” BA director of customer experience Troy Warfield said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com