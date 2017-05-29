British Airways (BA) has promised “an exhaustive investigation” into what caused the collapse of its IT systems over the weekend, causing widespread cancelations and chaos.

BA, which is owned by IAG and is a oneworld alliance member, said it anticipated operating a close-to-normal schedule May 29, but was continuing to experience lingering after-effects of its catastrophic May 27 IT crash.

An airline spokeswoman said that the airline had operated “virtually all” of its scheduled long-haul services out of its London Heathrow hub Sunday May 28, with a “slightly reduced short-haul program.” She could not confirm UK media reports that around 30% of short-haul flights had been cancelled. Television news broadcasts showed lengthy queues continuing to snake around the airline’s Terminal 5 home and people sleeping on the terminal floor.

Problems were being caused by aircraft and crews being out of position following Saturday’s stoppage.

All services operated from London Gatwick, albeit with delays of up to an hour.

In a statement Monday, BA said, “Once the disruption is over, we will carry out an exhaustive investigation into what caused this incident, and take measures to ensure it never happens again.

At this stage we know there was an exceptional power surge that collapsed our IT systems, bringing down all our flight, baggage and customer communication systems.

It appears to have been so strong that it rendered the back-up system ineffective. This resulted in an outage of all our systems across our 170 airports in 70 different countries.”

BA CEO Alex Cruz gave an interview to the BBC, saying BA was “profusely, profusely apologetic” for what happened, but emphasizing he would not resign. His focus, he said, was on communicating with passengers who were affected and getting normal service restored.

The spokeswoman added that BA would be operating a full long-haul program of services and a “very high proportion of short-haul services” out of Heathrow May 29, together with a full schedule from Gatwick.

The airline was not yet in a position to give a prognosis for May 30’s services, she said. It was still investigating how an apparent power failure caused the airline’s complex IT systems to fail completely on May 27, which led to all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick being cancelled at the start of a busy UK holiday period.

She said the airline’s IT network was being brought back on-line, but some parts of it remained out of action at noon local time: “We’re still having some problems with some systems.”

In a statement, the airline said that “Our terminals at Heathrow are still expected to be congested so we ask that you do not to come to the airport unless you have a confirmed booking for today and know that your flight is operating.

“If you need to rebook your flight we strongly recommend using ba.com or the call centre rather than travelling to the airport to make any changes.

“There are a significant number of bags at Heathrow which we will be reuniting with customers via couriers as soon as we can. This will be done free of charge. Please help us to get these to you as quickly as possible by ensuring we have your latest contact details by filing a delayed bag report.

“Please don’t come to Heathrow to collect your delayed bags, as they are in the process of being sorted for onward distribution in secure airside locations.”

Compensation claims from passengers under European Union rules are likely to be hefty. These can amount to €600 ($670) per passenger and the airline has also had to pay for refreshments and other expenses for tens of thousands of passengers stranded at airports. UK media reports have suggested that the final bill could be as high as £150 million ($192 million)

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com