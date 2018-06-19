PSA Airlines operates the Bombardier CRJ900 for American Airlines under the American Eagle brand.

PSA Airlines, a wholly owned American Airlines subsidiary, has “stabilized” its computer systems and plans to steadily ramp up its schedule following nearly a week of disruptions that triggered cancellations throughout the regional carrier’s network, including its entire June 19 morning schedule, American said.

PSA “is working to reintroduce flying and get back to regular operations,” American said.

Dayton, Ohio-based PSA, which operates under the American Eagle brand, operates about 12% of American's 6,700 daily flights. American said PSA has canceled more than 2,000 flights since the problems first cropped up June 14.

Few details have been publicly revealed about the issue, but it is understood to be a problem with PSA’s crew-scheduling system. American cannot say when PSA’s operations will be back to normal.

“We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and teams from PSA and American have been working around the clock to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” American said June 19.

The computer issue is not affecting any other American regional or its mainline flights.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com