US senators have introduced legislation to reauthorize the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) at a funding level higher than that in its current budget. The bill proposes steps to increase the transparency of NTSB investigations, while also allowing a majority of board members to discuss official business privately. Senators John Thune (R-South Dakota) and Bill Nelson (D-Florida), chairman and ranking member, respectively, of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US senators introduce legislation to reauthorize NTSB" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.