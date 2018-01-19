FAA headquarters in Washington DC
The FAA’s contingency plan for a government shutdown once again would cause its Oklahoma City aircraft registration office to shutter and put a halt to all but the most critical functions of its Aviation Safety (AVS) branch, a Department of Transportation (DOT) document shows. The plan, similar to the one followed during the 16-day shutdown in October 2013, calls for furloughing nearly 17,900 of the FAA’s 45,700 employees. The Air Traffic Organization would retain ...
