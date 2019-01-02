The partial shutdown of the US government has caused FAA to close its air traffic controller academy in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma—delaying controller training during a staffing shortage.

The shutdown that began Dec. 22, 2018, over funding a security wall sought by President Donald Trump on the US-Mexico border has also suspended classroom and simulator training at air traffic control (ATC) facilities, according to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA). Recent academy graduates who have started training at ATC facilities are among federal employees furloughed without pay.

Suspending and possibly canceling classes at the academy could lead to fewer new hires by FAA in the current fiscal year and exacerbate what the NATCA warns is a staffing crisis. The current number of most-experienced certified professional controllers (CPCs)—10,483—has declined more than 10% in the past six years, and nearly one in five CPCs (18%) are eligible to retire, the union said.

“This staffing crisis is negatively affecting the National Airspace System, and the shutdown almost certainly will make a bad situation worse,” NATCA president Paul Rinaldi said. “Even before the shutdown, controllers have needed to work longer and harder to make up for the staffing shortfall. Overtime in the form of six-day weeks and 10-hour days is common at many of the nation’s busiest and most short-staffed facilities, including radar facilities in New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas.”

Controller candidates must complete two to four months of training at the academy and then work as developmental controllers for several months to years at an ATC facility before qualifying as a CPC.

At present, there are 14,285 controllers, including 1,320 CPCs-in-training and 2,482 developmental and newly hired academy graduates. This compares with 11,639 CPCs and 15,236 overall controllers in 2011.

FAA hired more controllers than planned in 2017 (1,880) and 2018 (1,787), but still has not made up for a hiring freeze and subsequent government shutdown in 2013, NATCA said. Only 64% of academy new hires complete the initial training program that prepares them to become developmental controllers, lagging the retirement rate.

“Although there has been more hiring and a larger number of trainees, we haven’t seen enough of those developmental stage trainees successfully complete training to be air traffic controllers, and the number of fully certified controllers has continued to drop during that span,” the union said.

The shutdown will cause a ripple effect in the controller pipeline by delaying all training courses this year, NATCA said. Once the shutdown ends, FAA will need up to two weeks to recall all employees and instructors, the union said.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com