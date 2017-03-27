The European Union (EU) and eight South Asian states have started a four-year civil aviation cooperation, aimed at improving safety and strengthening technical ties.

The project, which launched March 24, is being managed by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and will cover safety, industrial links and environmental impact.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all participating in the project.

EASA executive director Patrick Ky said the partnership aims to tackle the opportunities and challenges of South Asia’s traffic growth, which is expected to be the highest in the world over the next 20 years.

“The project will also promote technical cooperation at the regional level and enhance EU-South Asia policy dialogue. The €7.5 million ($8.1 million) project is funded by the European Union,” EASA said.

