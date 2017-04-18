Russia’s United Engine Corp. (UEC), part of state-owned Rostec Corp., will invest RUB21.9 billion ($389.3 million) to upgrade its production facilities through 2025 to build PD-14 engines to power Irkut Corp.’s MC-21 aircraft.

According to Rostec, RUB4.6 billion, funded through a corporate bonded loan, will be invested in production re-equipment with modern machinery. Another RUB14.3 billion will be used to create an after-sales service system—including establishing repair facilities, a training center, a spare parts distribution network, and maintenance and repair centers. “The project will be implemented using funds from the federal budget,” Rostec said in a statement.

UEC plans to produce “at least 50 sets of equipment per year” and will invest RUB2.95 billion in the project over the next eight years, Rostec said.

UEC expects to complete the upgrade of the stand for aircraft engine testing by this year’s third quarter. Investment in the project is estimated to be RUB96.2 million.

Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. subsidiary Irkut has chosen two engine options for the MC-21 aircraft—Russia’s PD-14 and Pratt & Whitney’s PW1400G engine. The MC-21 was rolled out on June 8, 2016.

