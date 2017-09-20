Russia’s United Engine Corp. (UEC), a part of Rostec Corp., has agreed with China’s AECC Commercial Aircraft Engine Co. (AECC CAE) to develop a gas turbine engine for a prospective long-range, widebody aircraft (LRWBA/C929). According to the memorandum, the program will include engaging in joint research and competitive analysis, defining the potential customers’ requirements to the engine, forming the appearance of the engine and determining its basic technical ...
