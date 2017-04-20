Pratt & Whitney is beginning a fleet-wide retrofit of a more durable air seal on PW1100G geared turbofan-powered Airbus A320neos following certification of the improvement package on April 12. The upgraded carbon seal package incorporates hardware and software changes to boost durability of the air seal around the No. 3 bearing compartment. It can be installed over the course of a single shift or a typical night stop. The company has designed the package to combat issues known to be ...