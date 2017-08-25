The Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. MRJ90 flight test program has been grounded following an unplanned engine shutdown during a test flight, the latest setback for the delayed Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) program. An MRJ90—one of four MRJ90 flight test aircraft based in the US—was conducting a flight test from Mitsubishi Aircraft’s US test base in Moses Lake, Washington, when one of its Pratt & Whitney PW1200G geared turbofan (GTF) engines shut down, according to Mitsubishi ...