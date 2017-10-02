An investigation is underway after an Air France Airbus A380 made an unscheduled landing in Canada after one of its four engines failed.

The A380, operating as flight AF66 and powered by Engine Alliance GP7200 engines, was en route from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Los Angeles Sept. 30 when it diverted to Goose Bay, Canada, following the uncontained engine failure.

Pictures and videos posted on social media channels by passengers after the aircraft landed showed extensive damage to the front of the outer starboard engine, on the right wing, with part of its external cowling stripped away.

Engine Alliance, a joint venture between GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney, said in a statement that it is “working with investigative authorities to assess the situation” and referred questions to Air France.

Air France told ATW the investigation includes representatives from the French Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BEA), Airbus and Air France.

An Airbus spokesperson told ATW, “Airbus is providing full technical assistance to the authorities in charge of the investigation. An Airbus go team has arrived in Goose Bay.”

Air France dispatched a leased Boeing 737 to Goose Bay, which carried passengers via Winnipeg, Canada to Los Angeles. A second aircraft, a Boeing 777-300, flew passengers to Atlanta, where SkyTeam partner Delta Air Lines arranged transfers.

Air France did not give details on how long it would take to repair the A380 or if other fleet measures would be necessary.

AF66 carried 497 passengers and 24 crew members. There have been no injuries reported.

Air France has 10 516-seat A380s in its fleet.

