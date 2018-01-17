The GE9X will exclusively power the Boeing 777X
Followers of General Electric and its various aviation business units were jolted back into imagining a more independent future Jan. 16 after GE chairman and CEO John Flannery said he was reconsidering how to structure the Evendale, Ohio-based aircraft engine supplier. In a teleconference and event meant for Wall Street analysts and investors, Flannery revealed he was once again thinking about the company’s makeup—a surprise announcement, since he had just outlined a ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"GE Aviation reconsiders corporate split" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.