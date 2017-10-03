Virgin Australia is spearheading an effort to provide biofuel for airlines at one of Australia’s major airports, which could eventually spawn a local jet biofuel industry. The two-year trial project will use a biofuel blend at Brisbane International Airport. This will be the first time biofuel has been supplied through the regular fuel system at an Australian airport, rather than being added to aircraft tanks on a one-off basis, Virgin said. The biofuel blend will be put through the ...