Forty-eight new airports have joined the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, taking the total number of airports worldwide engaged in climate action to 246, Airports Council International (ACI) told the Global Sustainable Aviation Summit in Geneva Oct. 2.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme is independently administered and supported by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, United Nations Environment Program, ICAO, FAA and the European Commission. It has four different levels of accreditation covering the stages of carbon management—mapping, reduction, optimization and neutrality.

ACI World director general Angela Gittens said “With 48 new airports in the program this past year, the Airport Carbon Accreditation program has never seen such annual momentum. The 246 airports now accredited across the four levels of the program welcomed 3.3 billion passengers last year, which represents 44.2% of global passenger traffic. All of those airports engaged in climate action voluntarily.”

Gittens added: “From May 2017 to May 2018, accredited airports succeeded in collectively reducing the CO2 emissions under their direct control by 347,026 tonnes. To put that achievement in perspective, it would take more than 8 million trees planted over 10 years to absorb the equivalent amount of CO2.”

Airports can cut their emissions in a number of ways, from investing in more energy efficient lighting or heating to switching to hybrid or electric ground vehicles, favoring onsite renewables and encouraging staff to change their behavior.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk