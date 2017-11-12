Dubai-based Emirates Airline kicked off the Dubai Air Show by announcing a commitment to purchase 40 Boeing 787-10s valued at $15.1 billion at list prices.

Emirates said deliveries will start in 2022. “Some of these will be replacements so that we maintain a young and efficient fleet, and others will power our future network growth,” Emirates chairman Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said. “We see the 787 as a great complement to our 777 and [Airbus] A380 fleet, providing us with more flexibility to serve a range of destinations as we develop our global route network.”

The 787-10, which is 5.5 meters (18 ft.) longer than the 787-9, is expected to enter service with Singapore Airlines in the first half of 2018.

Emirates will also be the first operator of the 777X.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com