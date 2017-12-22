Airport traffic 2017 Jan-Nov 2017; Aircraft Values; Airline traffic 2017 Jan-Nov 2017; 2017 Third Quarter Airline & Lessor Financial Results.
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Trends - December 2017/January 2018" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.