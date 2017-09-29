FAA headquarters in Washington DC.
Proponents of moving US air traffic control (ATC) out of FAA and into a nongovernment, nonprofit entity are looking for a significant victory in October following Congress extending the agency's authorization through March 2018, averting a partial shutdown. In quick order Sept. 28, Congress passed a bill providing a so-called “clean extension” of six months of current FAA authority. Passage did not occur without a proverbial gasp as the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Congress extends FAA through March 2018, averts shutdown" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.