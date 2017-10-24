Assembly of Boeing’s 777X flagship twinjet officially started Oct. 23 when a robotic drilling machine commenced work on the first production wing spar for the initial flight test 777-9 at the company’s revamped spar assembly building in Everett, Washington. The spar marks the start of the build-up to assembly of the first test aircraft for the program in 2018 with the production of six 777-9 airframes, four of them for flight testing, and one each for static and fatigue tests. ...