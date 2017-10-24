Assembly of Boeing’s 777X flagship twinjet officially started Oct. 23 when a robotic drilling machine commenced work on the first production wing spar for the initial flight test 777-9 at the company’s revamped spar assembly building in Everett, Washington. The spar marks the start of the build-up to assembly of the first test aircraft for the program in 2018 with the production of six 777-9 airframes, four of them for flight testing, and one each for static and fatigue tests. ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Boeing starts first flight test 777-9 production" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.