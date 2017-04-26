Royal Jordanian Airlines has selected NAVBLUE’s N-Flight Planning Solution, expanding their technology partnership.

NAVBLUE said its N-Flight Planning solution is a "multi-tiered and fully scalable flight plan optimization solution that helps create the safest and most cost-effective routes." According to NAVBLUE, it is a “very intuitive and user-friendly, cloud-based solution.” N-Flight Planning can easily be tailored to customer requirements and can be rapidly implemented, the technology company said.

Royal Jordanian IOC director Radi Radi said the carrier continuously looks to find “innovative ways to provide them with the best service, routes and aircraft while ensuring the safest approach and the implementation of NAVBLUE’s award winning N-Flight Planning solution will greatly help us achieve this. The innovative turbulence forecasting element of this solution demonstrates our sincere commitment to bringing both our customers and crews best-in-class safety and comfort.”

In 2014, Royal Jordanian selected NAVBLUE’s YourRAIM Prediction solution, enabling the carrier to implement the latest navigation capabilities, such as Required Navigation Performance Approach.

NAVBLUE is ATW’s 2017 Aviation Technology Achievement award winner.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com