May 2017
Features
Feb 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Alaska Air Group takes steps to make Virgin America buy successful
Dropping the Virgin America name was a difficult decision, but the benefits of operating under one brand won out. The merger fuels Alaska's growth strategy....
More
Apr 25, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Data on new aircraft types allow more sophisticated maintenance
The evolution of predictive maintenance means better maintenance....
More
Apr 25, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Kuwait Airways focuses on growth and customer service
Kuwait’s national carrier wants to win back traffic in an increasingly competitive marketplace...
More
Apr 25, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Cathay broadens and deepens eco initiatives
Cathay Pacific Airways is looking to up its game on sustainability as the air transport industry heads toward the introduction of a global carbon-offsetting scheme....
More
Apr 25, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Airbus reaps innovation from yacht design project
The America’s Cup in June brings together maritime sportsmen and aeronautical engineers to create high-speed yachts that are designed to fly....
More
Apr 25, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Cabin, entertainment, passenger comfort gains highlight Interiors Expo
The 2017 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) brought together airlines and supply chains to reveal the latest innovations, technologies and products for cabin interiors, inflight entertainment and passenger comfort....
More
Apr 25, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Airlines and industry celebrated at ATW Awards gala
American Airlines wins Airline of the Year. Air Serbia, United Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Volaris and Pittsburgh International Airport also among winners....
More
Departments
Apr 25, 2017
Commentary
ATWOnline
Editorial: United Airlines—Brand on life support
The United incident, and the highly damaging video that consumed social media and TV screens, dealt a huge setback not just to the United brand, but to the wider industry’s reputation....
More
Apr 28, 2017
Commentary
ATWOnline
Analysis: Cabin PED ban may boost security at safety's expense
US and UK security rules banning computers from cabins raise fire safety concerns....
More
Apr 25, 2017
Datasheet
ATW Plus
Trends - May 2017
January and February international airport, key airline traffic; aircraft values; 2016 financials for airframers, airlines, lessors...
More
Apr 25, 2017
Interview
ATW Plus
Interview: Finnair CEO put airline into growth mode
Finnair is planning to double its Asian capacity by 2018, drawing on Helsinki’s 30- to 35-minute minimum connecting times....
More
