April 2017

ATW'S AIRLINE ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

  • Mar 24, 2017
    Airline of the Year: American Airlines  

    In bringing together American Airlines and US Airways, the company’s leaders knew it would be the world’s biggest airline. They also wanted it to be the best....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    Value Airline of the Year: Volaris  

    Ultra-LCC Volaris has the lowest unit cost in the Americas among publicly traded companies, with the highest utilization and the youngest fleet in Mexico....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    Eco Airline of the Year: United Airlines  

    United established a track record of identifying and implementing strategies to reduce its environmental impact in the air, on the ground and at its facilities....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    Onboard Experience Award: Singapore Airlines  

    Singapore Airlines is renowned for high passenger service standards, but the airline broke the mold again in 2016 with a new inflight entertainment app....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    Airport of the Year: Pittsburgh International  

    Pittsburgh International Airport is a model for how medium-sized airports can stand out in customer service and business innovation....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    Excellence in Leadership Award: John W. Crichton  

    John W. Crichton transformed air traffic management in Canada during his 18 years as CEO of NAV Canada and gained international recognition in the ATC world....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    Aviation Technology Achievement: NAVBLUE  

    NAVBLUE’S N-Flight solution is integrated with a flight planning algorithm and a hazard forecast model, providing flight crews with accurate advance warning....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    Eco Company of the Year: AltAir Fuels  

    When AltAir launched commercial-scale volumes of aviation alternative fuels in March 2016, it enabled the largest use of alternative fuel in the industry....More

