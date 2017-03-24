Skip to Navigation
Home
>
ATWOnline
>
Magazine Issues
> April 2017
April 2017
ATW'S AIRLINE ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Mar 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Airline of the Year: American Airlines
In bringing together American Airlines and US Airways, the company’s leaders knew it would be the world’s biggest airline. They also wanted it to be the best....
More
Mar 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Value Airline of the Year: Volaris
Ultra-LCC Volaris has the lowest unit cost in the Americas among publicly traded companies, with the highest utilization and the youngest fleet in Mexico....
More
Mar 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Eco Airline of the Year: United Airlines
United established a track record of identifying and implementing strategies to reduce its environmental impact in the air, on the ground and at its facilities....
More
Mar 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Onboard Experience Award: Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines is renowned for high passenger service standards, but the airline broke the mold again in 2016 with a new inflight entertainment app....
More
Mar 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Airport of the Year: Pittsburgh International
Pittsburgh International Airport is a model for how medium-sized airports can stand out in customer service and business innovation....
More
Mar 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Excellence in Leadership Award: John W. Crichton
John W. Crichton transformed air traffic management in Canada during his 18 years as CEO of NAV Canada and gained international recognition in the ATC world....
More
Mar 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Aviation Technology Achievement: NAVBLUE
NAVBLUE’S N-Flight solution is integrated with a flight planning algorithm and a hazard forecast model, providing flight crews with accurate advance warning....
More
Mar 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Eco Company of the Year: AltAir Fuels
When AltAir launched commercial-scale volumes of aviation alternative fuels in March 2016, it enabled the largest use of alternative fuel in the industry....
More
FEATURES
Mar 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Pilots in demand as retirements grow, fleets expand
By 2035, hundreds of thousands of new commercial airline pilots will be needed to fly the new aircraft and fleet mixes that are forecast worldwide....
More
Mar 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
ATR CEO focuses on changing perceptions of turboprops
ATR is trying to convey to potential customers and passengers that his turboprops are modern, safe, fuel efficient and economically viable aircraft....
More
Mar 24, 2017
Article
Connectivity key to successful passenger experience
Passenger loyalty used to revolve around frequent flier programs. Now the entire journey needs to be made as simple and as connected as possible....
More
Mar 24, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
New seating designs could aid boarding efficiency, onboard comfort
Larger narrowbodies and higher-density cabins are driving researchers to consider seating designs and boarding strategies that speed loading and unloading....
More
DEPARTMENTS
Mar 24, 2017
Commentary
Editorial: The Cuban conundrum
The US-Cuba commercial aviation market has gone from hot to lukewarm in the six months since it reopened after more than 50 years....
More
Mar 24, 2017
Commentary
Analysis: Regional airline CEO says pilot shortage getting serious
With 18,000 pilot retirements on tap at US majors, can regional airlines continue to fill their flight decks?...
More
Mar 20, 2017
Datasheet
ATW Plus
Trends - April 2017
January and February international airport, key airline traffic; aircraft values; 2016 financials for airframers, airlines, lessors...
More
Mar 20, 2017
Interview
ATW Plus
Interview: Doug Parker, chairman and CEO, American Airlines
Doug Parker, CEO of 2017 ATW Airline of the Year American Airlines, says it's his job to create an environment where people can thrive....
More
ATWOnline Past Issues
March 2017
February 2017
December 2016/January 2017
November 2016
view all issues
