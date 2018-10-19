Boeing continues its cautious talk on whether it will launch a new mid-market aircraft (NMA), reiterating that it must still establish a business case.

Boeing VP-commercial marketing Randy Tinseth, speaking on the sidelines of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines annual assembly in Jeju, South Korea, Oct. 19, said talks with potential customers continued, but the focus remained on production, establishing a business case and ensuring the ability to deliver NMA by 2025.

“You have to take the time to do the right analysis,” Tinseth said. “It’s not just about what your customers want; you have to find the right airplane configuration and have the right development costs and, even more important, have the right production costs. You have to have a viable product where the costs are below the price.”

So far, the main enthusiasm for NMA emanates from the North American carriers, such as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, that are looking to replace the Boeing 757.

In Asia-Pacific, the interest is more muted.

Boeing, which is having a good year with 2018 orders so far totaling 636 aircraft and almost 600 aircraft delivered—both numbers ahead of where it was this time in 2017—is not feeling pressured into making an all-new aircraft launch decision unless and until it has a sound business case.

In particular, the 787 has sold well, with some 100 widebodies ordered so far this year, and there has been a resurgence in cargo aircraft sales, with Boeing logging orders for around 60 freighters. China’s rapid e-commerce growth has driven much of that cargo resurgence, Tinseth pointed out. In 2010, the US e-commerce market was twice as large as that of China; that situation today is reversed.

On the passenger side, Chinese carriers are also growing their international businesses and buying large numbers of widebodies and narrowbodies. Earlier this week, Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines took delivery of the first of five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

With a record backlog and two products--the 737 MAX 10 and 787-8--that sit close to the 757 niche- though not a perfect match, Boeing can afford to be certain of the numbers before launching another design-and-development program.

