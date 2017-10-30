London Gatwick Airport CEO Stewart Wingate
London Gatwick Airport is once again calling for a second runway, saying it has already passed the 45-million passenger figure the UK government forecasted for 2030. “Time is ticking away and we need get more capacity available. That’s why we’re pushing quite hard and why we’re saying we’re happy for Heathrow to go ahead—we just want expansion at Gatwick as well,” London Gatwick Airport CEO Stewart Wingate said at the Airport Operators Association ...
