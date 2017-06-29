Russia’s VIM Airlines has joined IATA after having its IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) renewed in May.

IATA membership will give the airline the opportunity to introduce new technologies and services, VIM said in a statement June 29. It will also simplify the payment processes across industry partners, “which means new competitive advantages, costs cut and revenue growth.”

The Moscow Domodedovo-based airline carried 2.07 million passengers in 2016, up 30.2% year-over-year. Its fleet comprises Airbus A319s andA330-200s, and Boeing 737-500s, 757-200s, 767-300s, 777-200s and 777-300s.

